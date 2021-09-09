A kayak race on the Elkhart River will take competitors from Goshen to downtown Elkhart, reaching the finish line at Island park, as Lacasa Inc. and Heart City Health bring attention to housing and health care needs on Oct. 2.
ELKHART — A 17.2-mile kayak race from Goshen to Elkhart scheduled for next month is the first major event to use the Elkhart River in more than two decades, according to organizers.
On Oct. 2, several organizations will help families in Elkhart County take on the challenges of health care and housing by supporting Lacasa Inc. and Heart City Health for the new Elkhart River Challenge and the Heart Beat of the City Music Fest.
