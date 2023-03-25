City to announce relocation plans for Fire Station 6

Residents are invited to attend a public meeting on the relocation of Elkhart Fire Station 6 scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the fire station, 1023 Osolo Road.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Blair Yankey

ELKHART— City officials have found a new location for Fire Station 6, and they are inviting the public to learn more about the status of the relocation.

The public meeting for the relocation project is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and will be held at Station 6, 1023 Osolo Road. It will feature a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer segment with residents and staff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.