City swears in 3 new officers

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson swore in three new police officers Monday. From left are Roberson, Dylan Vicary, Clayton Brown, Andrew Martin and Chief Kris Seymore.

 Photo provided / City of Elkhart

ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson swore in three new Elkhart Police officers Monday at the Police Merit Commission meeting.

The hiring of these officers brings the department’s staff to 127 of the budgeted 143.

