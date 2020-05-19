Humanity in Action Award nomination process

To nominate someone for the City of Elkhart’s Humanity in Action Award, follow these steps in the MyElkhart311 app.

 Illustration provided

ELKHART — Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Then you can nominate them for the Humanity in Action Award, created by Mayor Rod Roberson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.