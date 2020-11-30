ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson performed the countdown as the city lit its Christmas tree at Central Park on Monday evening.
For safety reasons, the public had not been invited to the tree lighting, which was livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page for those who still wanted to watch. Roberson spoke briefly before the countdown, focusing on how the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a tough year but that this is the season to be thankful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.