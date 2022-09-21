City launches cemetery locator website

Entrance to Rice Cemetery in Elkhart

 Elkhart Truth photo / Blair Yankey

ELKHART — Finding a loved one’s burial location just got easier in Elkhart.

The city launched a new website that will provide the burial location of anyone in the city’s three cemeteries: Grace Lawn, Prairie and Rice.

