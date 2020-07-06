Pierre Moran Pool 2015 file photo

The City of Elkhart has closed Pierre Moran Pool and McNaughton Spray Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ELKHART — The City of Elkhart has closed Pierre Moran Pool and McNaughton Spray Park effective Monday.

The state of the COVID-19 outbreak in Elkhart County led to the decision, according to Mayor Rod Roberson.

