Circle of Corydon

State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, (right) presents Kristi Edlund with a Circle of Corydon award for her 45 years of service to the town of Middlebury. Edlund, who recently retired, began her service as the town secretary in 1977. During her tenure, she helped implement an electronic system for managing utility bills, bringing Middlebury into the digital era, and most recently served as the first deputy in the clerk treasurer’s office. “Kristi is committed to public service and dedicated to helping others,” King said. “For the past 45 years, she took on a number of roles assisting Middlebury residents and working so our local government operates more smoothly. She will be missed by many, and we wish her all the best in her retirement.” The Circle of Corydon award honors Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people, demonstrating through life and service qualities exemplified by the state’s greatest citizens.

 Photo provided

