Elkhart Public Library and the Elkhart Noon Rotary Club will give away children's books at Church Community Services on Thursday.

ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library has partnered with Elkhart Noon Rotary Club for a book giveaway to families in need this summer.

The partnership, Free Books to Feed Minds, will give away one age-appropriate book to each child accompanying family members picking up food from the Church Community Services food pantry, 907 Oakland Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

