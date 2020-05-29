ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library has partnered with Elkhart Noon Rotary Club for a book giveaway to families in need this summer.
The partnership, Free Books to Feed Minds, will give away one age-appropriate book to each child accompanying family members picking up food from the Church Community Services food pantry, 907 Oakland Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.