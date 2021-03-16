GOSHEN — An Elkhart man who faced multiple attempts at a trial on four child molesting felonies has received an eight-year sentence after admitting to lesser charges.
Andrew Porter, 43, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with child molesting as a Class A felony, counts of sexual misconduct with a minor as Class B and Class C felonies and child seduction, a Class C felony. The charges related to alleged child molestation incidents between 2011 and 2015 which all involved the same victim, who was under age 16 when they started.
