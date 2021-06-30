ELKHART — The free COVID-19 testing site in the Concord Mall parking lot was scheduled to close for good Wednesday, the Elkhart County Health Department announced.
A new drive-up location for free testing will open on Tuesday, July 6, at Elkhart Central Fire Station, 500 East St. The new testing site will be open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays of each month.
Free testing is available in Goshen through the Center for Healing and Hope, 902 S. Main St. This site will be closed on Monday, July 5. Starting July 7, the hours of operation will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Appointments for the free sites can be made online at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and walk-ins are welcome.
Elkhart Clinic, which is not a free testing site, will change its hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 am. to noon Saturday and Sunday. A physician’s order is needed and insurance is accepted.
