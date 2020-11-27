ELKHART — The 13th annual Christmas Stockings for Soldiers & Veterans initiative is under way in Elkhart.
People wishing to fill stockings to be delivered to local soldiers and veterans can pick up a free stocking at Billings Funeral Home through Dec. 14. With the stocking comes a list of recommended items to put in the stocking before returning it, by Dec. 14, to the funeral home, 812 Baldwin St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.