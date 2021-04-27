Organizers with Concord Little League celebrate the completion of a new pavilion for Challenger League players, including handicap restrooms and seating. The Little League Challenger Division was founded in 1989, and is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. The park is the only one in Little League District 14 to host Challenger League teams each season, and officials wanted to provide an ADA-compliant space to allow players and guests with walkers and wheelchairs easier access to restrooms, drinking fountains and covered seating. Concord Little League received several grants from local businesses and organizations to fund the pavilion, including a $28,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, an $10,000 grant from the Monogram Loves Kids Foundation, an $8,000 grant from the Bontrager Family Foundation, as well as a $1,500 donation from Judge Chris Spataro and donations of product and time from construction vendors.
Challenger League pavilion completed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.