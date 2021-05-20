CARMEL, Ind., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company and registered bank holding company of Merchants Bank of Indiana ("Merchants Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the second quarter of 2021, in each case to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021, payable on July 1, 2021: