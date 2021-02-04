ELKHART — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s coronavirus-related restrictions were loosened for Elkhart County on Wednesday as a result of the county’s COVID-19 advisory level being downgraded from orange to yellow.
Yellow is the second-best of four advisory levels ranging from blue to red. Elkhart County was at the red advisory level two weeks ago, but the county’s decreasing positive test rate for multiple weeks in a row led to the quick change.
The change means that the capacity limit at gatherings and events has increased from 25 percent to 50 percent of full capacity, though a local public health order means organizers of events with more than 25 people are still required to submit a safety plan and have it approved by the Elkhart County Health Department ahead of time.
Elkhart County is one of seven Indiana counties under the yellow advisory level. All of the surrounding Indiana counties are orange. No Indiana county has a lower advisory level than yellow.
For a county’s advisory level to decrease, the county must have received a less severe weekly score for two consecutive weeks. Since Elkhart County has yet to receive a blue score, it will be at least two more weeks before the county can have its advisory level downgraded to blue, which would allow gatherings at full capacity with local approval of a safety plan.
However, Elkhart County remained at the higher end of a yellow score this past week. Scores are determined by counting the number of weekly infections per 100,000 residents and the positive test rate. Elkhart County’s score for weekly infections remained at the orange level, with 115 new infections per 100,000 residents (yellow is 10 to 99, orange is 100 to 199), but the positive test rate of 7.93 percent (yellow is 5 percent to 9.9 percent, orange is 10 percent to 14.9 percent), was enough to keep the weekly score yellow.
The county did improve from the previous week, which had 171 new cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 9.79 percent.
A total of 30 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Elkhart General and Goshen Hospital on Wednesday. That is much lower than in late 2020, when Elkhart General peaked at about 90 and Goshen Hospital had almost 60 COVID-19 inpatients.
Though the county had its 350th COVID-19 death reported Wednesday, the county has seen improvement in that area as well. The county’s average COVID-19 deaths per day was three in November, two in December, and one in January.
Health officer elaborates
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait announced Tuesday that the county’s public health orders are not expected to be loosened until 70 percent of the county’s adult population has been vaccinated. Currently, about 2 percent of the county’s total population is considered fully vaccinated.
She said Wednesday that she expects it will take another six weeks before the county is done vaccinating people who are 60 or older, which is the first important goal, since older people are much more likely than the rest of the population to be hospitalized or die. When that goal is reached, the Health Department will reevaluate the situation, Wait said, but that does not mean she expects to drop the public health orders at that point.
“The mask mandate cannot go away until I can comfortably say 100 percent we’ve conquered this,” she said.
Vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population will take months, she said, but it is impossible to give an accurate estimate. Though about 25,000 Elkhart County residents – or roughly 12 percent of the county’s total population – have already been infected with COVID-19 and medical experts say people who survive the virus have some immunity, Wait said that group will not be counted as part of the 70 percent of people who need to be immunized for restrictions to be relaxed. That is because it is unclear if the immunity caused by being infected lasts longer than three months in most cases, and because that immunity may not work against new strains of the virus, Wait said.
“I was infected in April. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that if I were exposed, really exposed, to the strain that is right now, I would get sick again. My immunity is gone,” she said.
Since it is unclear at what point the county will reach the 70 percent, it is also unclear whether summer events such as the Elkhart Jazz Festival and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair may be affected by local restrictions. But Wait said events like that may still take place, in some way, even if the 70 percent goal has not been reached by summer. Organizers will have to work with the county Health Department to create a safety plan that allows for social distancing and other mitigation efforts.
“The Jazz Festival, the Fair, all of them are going to take unique ideas, and the events are going to look different if we can get it to work,” Wait said. “The Health Department has absolutely no interest in saying ‘You can’t do an event.’”
