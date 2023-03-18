BRISTOL — Police are seeking a Bristol man as part of an investigation into dead animals found on his property.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to 19803 U.S. 20 shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of loose animals in the roadway. Officers found a deceased horse and goat on the property and a total of 11 animals that were improperly disposed of, according to police reports.
