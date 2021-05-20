Reschcor Inc. partnered with Nuway Construction to expand the company's facility. Pictured, at podium, is Andy Nesbitt, president of Nuway Construction, and at his left is Tom Reschly, president of Reschcor.
Reschcor Inc. partnered with Nuway Construction to expand the company's facility. Pictured, at podium, is Andy Nesbitt, president of Nuway Construction, and at his left is Tom Reschly, president of Reschcor.
BRISTOL — A Bristol-based plastics extrusion company broke ground on a new 83,000-square-foot addition that officials say will expand production lines and create up to 60 new jobs.
Reschcor Inc. celebrated the addition with a ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday outside the facility on Blakesley Parkway. The ceremony was attended by work crews, project leaders and business officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.