GOSHEN — Two men accused of killing a Bristol man last year have admitted to lesser charges in agreements that include a 20-year prison term.
Luis Garcia, 22, of Elkhart, and Carlos Escobar Escobedo, 20, of Aurora, Illinois, pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious injury with a firearm enhancement Thursday. They originally faced a charge of murder after being arrested in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020, death of Joshua Roberts in the Timberbrook Mobile Home Park.
