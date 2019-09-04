ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum has received a grant from Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation making it possible to offer field trip assistance to 350 Bristol Elementary School students through June.
The grant award of $2,000 will provide the needed funds to complete this project, according to the museum. The ultimate goal is to provide Elkhart County students with the best possible understanding of their community roots.
Monogram Foods has a plant at 605 Kesco Drive, Bristol. The Monogram Foods Love Kids Foundation awards grants only in areas where it has facilities and employees.
