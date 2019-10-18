WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — A police officer from the Bristol Police Department fatally shot a man who rammed his patrol car following a pursuit across the state line into White Pigeon early Friday.
David Sanders, 46, of Three Rivers died in the shooting. The officer reported minor injuries in the crash.
The chase began at 12:37 a.m. after a vehicle attempted to flee from officers, according to a release from the Bristol Police Department, and ended near the intersection of Barker and Vistula roads in White Pigeon, Michigan, which is in St. Joseph County about 12 miles northeast of Bristol.
"During the chase, the suspect vehicle rammed into the Bristol PD patrol vehicle, at which point shots were fired by the Bristol Police Officer," according to a release from Michigan State Police, which was asked by the Bristol Police Department to conduct an investigation.
"The suspect sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and, although first aid measures were performed by police and medical personnel, the suspect was pronounced deceased," the release said.
No firearms were found in possession of the man who was killed.
The officer, whose identity has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.
An autopsy was performed on the suspect on Friday. All investigative reports will be forwarded to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office for an independent review of the unnamed officer's actions, the report said.
