GOSHEN — An Elkhart man facing a murder charge in the 2015 disappearance of his uncle has accepted a court-appointed attorney until he can hire his own lawyer.
Charles David Bussard, 30, is accused of killing Byron Bussard on Jan. 22, 2015. He allegedly told investigators this year that he shot the 45-year-old Bristol man, who has been considered missing since February 2015, and made the body “unrecoverable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.