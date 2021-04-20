SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart man received a nine-year sentence after admitting to federal charges of mail fraud and identity theft.
Lafiamma Orona, 33, was sentenced to 108 months of prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of stolen mail, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators found that he had stolen items and checks valued at more than $226,000, had taken mail from approximately 46 victims and possessed the personal information of more than 250 people, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell, who announced the sentencing Monday.
(1) comment
The human trafficking trade is alive and well ( fake ids ) under the biden administration
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.