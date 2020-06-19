GOSHEN — A Bristol man accused of attempted murder during an alleged suicide attempt will undergo competency evaluations.
Rex Horton, 34, faces a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, after he allegedly shot a man April 19 at a Bristol gas station. Police said Horton shot the 41-year-old Goshen man three times with a shotgun, leaving him alive but with life-threatening injuries.
