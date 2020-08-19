BRISTOL — A Bristol man was hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle into a house early Tuesday.
Larry Pendergrass, 59, was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for leg injuries following the 4:21 a.m. crash.
He was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on S.R. 120, approaching Maple Street, when his cycle left the roadway, according to information from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The motorcycle struck a residence at 501 W. Vistula St., causing injuries to Pendergrass’s right leg.
The motorcycle sustained front-end damage in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.