Bravo Trailers fined in workplace death

BRISTOL — When welding equipment fell from a forklift and killed 43-year-old Shawn Gray on June 7 at Bravo Trailers, the employer was at least partly responsible, according to documents from the Indiana Department of Labor.
The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an investigation of Bravo Trailers after Gray’s death. A safety order and notification of penalty states that the employer committed three serious violations. OSHA has proposed $7,000 fines for each, totalling $21,000.
One item in the order stated that the employer did not ensure that each forklift operator was competent and had received the proper training. Another item states that the employer did not certify that each operator was trained.
Finally, the investigation found that the employer did not ensure that only stable or safely arranged loads were handled.
In June, vice president of operations at Bravo Trailers, Nick Cray, said that the business would reevaluate its training and safety protocol.
“We spend a lot of time and effort keeping our employees safe and I know it’s pretty hollow at this point, but that’s why it’s called an accident,” he said then. “All the training and all the safety precautions, bad things can still happen.”
Gray lived in Goshen with his wife, Angela, and their blended family.
It was unclear on Wednesday whether Bravo Trailers has contested the safety order and penalties. Cray did not immediately respond to an interview request.
