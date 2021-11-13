BRISTOL — Gaining Grounds inside ADEC’s Bristol location will reopen Monday after making some additions to the menu.
ADEC will celebrate the reopening of the coffee shop from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 19670 S.R. 120, Bristol. The shop helps give job experience to clients of the organization, which advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.