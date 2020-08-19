BRISTOL — A 64-year-old Bristol man died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Barry Chitwood was driving a Harley-Davidson north on S.R. 15 south of U.S. 20 when he lost control of the motorcycle and ran off the roadway, police said.
The crash happened around 12:45 p.m.
Chitwood was pronounced dead by Jefferson Township paramedics.
