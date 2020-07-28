Mike Braun at Grand Design RV

Sen. Mike Braun visited Grand Design RV in Middlebury in May 2019. His staff's mobile office comes to Goshen next week.

 Truth file photo

GOSHEN — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is sending his staff to town to help local constituents and learn about their concerns.

Braun’s staff will be at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 4.

