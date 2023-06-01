Bound for national competition

Steve’s Gym / Elkhart Martial Arts took a team of students to the AAU State Tae Kwon Do Championships. Together their team accumulated a total of 21 medals, eight for first place. From left are Coach Brigham, Jessica Brigham, Delilah Wright, Eduardo Patlan, Jorge Cazarez, Andrea Patlan, Amelia Wright and Coach Mosier. The entire team qualified and intends to compete at the AAU Tae Kwon Do National Championships in Florida this summer.

 Photo provided

