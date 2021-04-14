ELKHART — A boom truck rolled over near Walker Park on Wednesday afternoon, causing communication lines to fall on a car behind it, police said.
According to Elkhart Police Department spokesperson Lt. Travis Snider, a City of Elkhart Public Works & Utilities boom truck was leaving the area by Walker Park on Bristol Street, but the operator had not taken the boom crane all the way down, resulting in the crane catching the communication lines, causing the truck to flip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.