ELKHART — Veterans are invited for a trip on the Elkhart River Queen for the 2021 Boat Ride for Veterans.
The event, hosted by Billings Funeral Home and the River Queen, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, with boarding starting at 5 p.m. As capacity is limited, veterans who would like to participate should RSVP by calling 574-264-2425 or emailing jeremy@billingsfuneral home.com.
