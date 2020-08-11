ELKHART — The process of upgrading the Tolson Center is moving forward, as the center’s new board has been formed and had its second meeting Monday.
City Council in March appropriated $5 million for an upgrade to the community center, adding more space, an additional gymnasium and significantly improved outdoor facilities. A press release Monday said the total cost is now estimated at $11 million, rather than the previous $10 million. That does not change the city’s portion of the funding, as the remaining $6 million is anticipated to come from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, private donations and grants.
A total of 15 people were named to a board after a nomination process involving the public, Mayor Rod Roberson and both the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
The volunteer board is comprised of Nekeisha Alexis, Norman Anderson, Kenya Barhams, Kevin Bullard, Eric Chandler, Camelia Corona, Charlie Cross, Yolo DeMarco, Jan Farron, Dwight Fish, Cyneatha Millsaps, Rose Rivera, Jason Shenk, Clarence Thomas and Candy Yoder. Mayor Roberson, Community Foundation president Pete McCown and Chamber president Levon Johnson will all serve as resource persons, but are not members of the board.
Though public officials, including Elkhart City Councilmen Dwight Fish, D-4, and Kevin Bullard, R-at-large, are part of the board, the Tolson board will operate independently of the City of Elkhart, which oversaw the center for nearly 30 years. In 2018, a process to re-envision the Tolson Center began after the City Council cut funding due to financial mismanagement of the center. The city will continue to own the center and fund the operations that the not-for-profit Tolson organization will provide for the city. Operation costs have been estimated to $700,000 a year.
“We are thrilled to be at this point in the evolution of Tolson Center and excited about how we can now move forward toward a new facility that meets community needs,” McCown said. “We have listened to neighbors and community leaders and worked to build consensus as we move forward. We believe this board can help us listen and respond so that Tolson and those it serves will thrive.”
The new board of the not-for-profit organization will oversee the programming and operations of the new Tolson Center. A separate committee will be named to oversee design and construction. The new board will meet regularly as a private governing body. The leadership of the board will be selected in coming meetings.
