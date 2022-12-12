Black Expo hosts annual community dinner

The annual community dinner and food giveaway by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo feeds hundreds each year and provides fellowship. This is a scene from the event in 2021. 

 Photo provided

ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo hosts its eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner and food giveaway at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Historical Roosevelt Gym, 215 E. Indiana Ave.

“Over the last seven years, we have fed over 400 people each year," Chapter President Robert Taylor said. "This is truly a community event; without community support, an event of this magnitude could not happen.”

