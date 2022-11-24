ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo continues the celebration of its 50th year anniversary by honoring one of its founding fathers and announcing the launch of the Leroy Robinson Presidents Ball.
Robinson died on June 25 at the age of 85. He was instrumental in the creation of an Elkhart chapter of Indiana Black Expo, dedicated to the social and economic advancement of youth and families in the state with a core focus of economic empowerment and development programs that drive long-lasting and positive change in the community.
