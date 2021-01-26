The Great Lakes Valley Conference will host collegiate swimming and diving championships at the Elkhart Health & Aquatic Center in 2021 and 2022, organizers announced Tuesday. COVID-19 restrictions will limit spectators for the first event, scheduled for Feb. 10-13.
Elkhart Truth file photos / Russ Draper
ELKHART — The Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center will host the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships in 2021 and 2022, the conference announced Tuesday.
The 2021 championships, featuring 10 men’s teams and nine women’s teams, will take place from Feb. 10 to 13, without spectators. But organizers hope that, come next year’s competition, the 170,000-square-foot Aquatics Center will be filled to the brim.
