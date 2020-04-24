During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ben's Soft Pretzels is providing free pretzels to children in need and, through its Pretzel Partnership Program, to those on the front lines of the fight against the virus.
ELKHART — Ben’s Soft Pretzels has teamed up with communities to provide more than 6,000 free pretzels to children in need and to those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
“We are so grateful to the men and women who run in when we are running out,” said Brian Krider, co-founder of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. “We are also very thankful to the communities that have become sponsors through our Pretzel Partners Program. Without them, we would not be able to financially put this many smiles on people’s faces. Some of the darkest times in our lives shed the brightest light on the greatness of the human spirit.”
