ELKHART — Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Elaine Becker has been elected by her statewide prosecutor peers to serve on the board of directors of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council (IPAC).
The IPAC is a non-partisan, independent state judicial branch agency that supports Indiana’s 91 prosecuting attorneys and their offices. It is governed by a 10-member board of directors of elected prosecuting attorneys. The IPAC assists prosecutors in the preparation of criminal law practice manuals, legal research and training seminars. It also serves as a liaison to local, state, and federal agencies, study commissions and community groups in an effort to support law enforcement and promote the fair administration of justice.
