Beacon Health has been granted an extension to continue COVID-19 vaccination outreach activities.
Dr. Michelle Bache, left, became the first person to receive a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Elkhart General Hospital in December 2020. Beacon Health System has been granted an extension to continue COVID-19 vaccination outreach activities aimed at increasing vaccination rates among Hispanic, Black and Amish residents in Elkhart, St. Joseph, LaPorte and Marshall counties.
Beacon Health System has been granted an extension to continue COVID-19 vaccination outreach activities that began under $4.8 million in grants last spring from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
This extension will allow Beacon Health and its community partners to continue to provide valuable education and services focused on increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among Hispanic, Black and Amish residents of Elkhart, St. Joseph, LaPorte and Marshall counties through July.
