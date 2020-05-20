Baldwin Street closure

Baldwin Street between Cassopolis and Canton streets is closed for 14 days.

 Google Maps

ELKHART — A portion of Baldwin Street will be closed for 14 days, beginning Wednesday.

The closed section is between Cassopolis and Canton streets and is closed for sewer repair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.