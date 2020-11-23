ELKHART — A suspect in an attempted murder case remains at large after shooting and seriously injuring a man late Friday, according to police.
Witnesses told the Elkhart Police Department that the suspect was visiting a house in the 1600 block of Stevens Avenue with others. Around 11:15 p.m., the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Anthony Shaw for an unknown reason. Shaw sustained serious injuries to his leg and abdomen and was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, police said.
