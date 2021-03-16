ELKHART — Unlike the rest of Elkhart County, the City of Elkhart still backs local coronavirus restrictions with fines. A proposal is now in the works to change that, but the councilman behind it is facing some backlash.
Councilman Kevin Bullard, R-at-large, said at Monday’s meeting that it is time for the city to follow the county, which struck fines from an ordinance passed in November. The city’s fine structure was approved by the council in December, though its fines were less severe than the county’s.
Some council members called Bullard’s effort “awkward” and “grandstanding.”
The coronavirus outbreak in Elkhart County has become much less severe since November, when about 100 county residents died from COVID-19 and the number of daily infections peaked at above 300. Now, there are about 30 new infections per day in the county, which had 14 COVID-19 deaths in the last 30 days. Additionally, the vaccination effort began in December, and 15 percent of the county population has received at least one dose, while 9 percent is fully vaccinated. Now at 30,866, the number of Elkhart County residents who have received at least one dose has surpassed the number of confirmed infections in the county, which is 25,755.
With those improvements in mind, and given that neither the City of Elkhart nor the county has fined any organization for violations of the public health orders, Bullard argued there is no need to back up the orders with fines.
“These are no longer needed,” he said, making a motion to amend the city ordinance that established the city’s fine structure. “This amendment should mirror – or as the mayor would say, bootstrap – the county ordinance that they just amended this past Monday.”
No vote
Brian Thomas, R-2, seconded the motion, but it was then shut down as Arvis Dawson, D-at-large, pointed out that Bullard would need to put such a change on the agenda ahead of a City Council meeting. The city’s top attorney, John Espar, agreed. Bullard later argued that he could move ahead with the amendment Monday if he had a two-thirds majority, but seeing as he might not have that, he did not try.
Mayor Rod Roberson, a Democrat, said that he would prefer for the fine structure to stay in place.
“Just because we haven’t actually issued any fines doesn’t mean the ordinance isn’t working,” he said.
Roberson said it was never the intention to issue fines, but being able to do so means organizations take the city’s enforcement of the health orders more seriously. He did open the door for throwing his support behind Bullard’s proposal in the future if the coronavirus outbreak continues to get less severe.
Bullard then asked Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait, who had given a presentation on the local outbreak and vaccination effort, if she had supported the county commissioners’ decision to remove the fine structure. Wait did not give a direct answer but called the decision reasonable and a way to “satisfy both sides,” though she has concerns about how the public might interpret the change.
“I’m not sure, from the general population, if they truly understood the difference between not being fined and (being) fined. We’re still following that same protocol that we’re reaching out to anybody in the county that has five complaints, so we’re addressing that, we’re still doing the education,” Wait said.
Council divided
Most council members did not say at the meeting whether they were for or against Bullard’s proposal. But Aaron Mishler, D-1, said now is not the time to back down.
“We’re at the 20-yard line. This is the red zone, we’re about ready to get in there with a touchdown and knock COVID out,” he said. “We can’t be complacent.”
In interviews Tuesday, Brent Curry, D-5; Dwight Fish, D-4; and David Henke, R-3, said they are also against Bullard’s proposal. Henke said the city should start actually issuing fines, for example in cases of businesses letting in patrons who do not wear masks.
Thomas was the only council member other than Bullard to say directly that he would vote to remove the fine structure.
“We never did use it in the literal sense that there were actual fines, so I guess in my mind, if it was supposed to be just educational, we should have stayed at that,” he said.
Thomas said Roberson argued in favor of the city following the county on implementing the fine structure, so by the mayor’s own logic, the city should follow the county the other way as well.
During the meeting, Dawson called Bullard’s suggestion a great idea but said Tuesday that, after hearing that the mayor would prefer to keep the fine structure, he was less certain. Bullard and the administration should have a conversation about how best to move forward, he said.
Also uncertain about how they would vote if the proposal comes to the council were Tonda Hines, D-6; and Mary Olson, R-at-large.
“I think it’s something we can definitely consider,” Hines said. “The ordinance itself was never intended to bring hardship to businesses or citizens.”
Olson pointed out that she was the one who amended the city’s fine structure to be less severe than the county’s, because she didn’t want fines in the first place. For that reason, she may vote with Bullard, but she described his attempt to get rid of fines as “awkward.”
“It made no sense what he was trying to do last night, and I don’t believe he would have had the votes. I think he lacked clarity in what the message was,” she said.
When she hears a proposal with clarity, Olson said, she will make a decision on whether she will support it.
That means there are two council members for removing fines, four for keeping them, and three who are uncertain. It takes at least five to make the change.
‘Grandstanding’
Olson was not alone in criticizing Bullard’s effort Monday. Fish described it as grandstanding.
“I think he was rude, I know he doesn’t know procedure because he was going against the council rules and state statute for heaven’s sake,” Fish said. “Maybe it was satisfying some of his Republican friends. I don’t know. I have no idea what his motivation was other than perhaps his own ego.”
Bullard did not address Olson’s and Fish’s comments but said Tuesday that he probably could have found a different way to make the effort, though he would have provided more clarity and an exact wording of his proposed amendment if he had not been cut short.
“I thought it would be a slam dunk,” he said.
Bullard said he spoke with the mayor Tuesday morning and that the administration will probably make a proposal to remove the fines at a later time. The councilman does not plan to bring a proposal to that effect to the next council meeting.
