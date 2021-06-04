ELKHART — All the city’s aquatic facilities will open for the summer on Saturday, the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department announced, just in time for a week with temperatures expected to be in the high 80s.
That includes the NIBCO Water & Ice splash pad, McNaughton Spray Park, Pierre Moran Pool and Ideal Beach Water Park.
