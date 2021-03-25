ELKHART — County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait has canceled a news conference scheduled for Friday morning, in which she was expected to say what level of coronavirus-related restrictions the county would have come April 6, when the statewide restrictions end.
In an email, the Elkhart County Health Department said a new news conference will be scheduled "in the near future." There was no explanation for the cancellation.
