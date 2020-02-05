amish auction

Richard and Susie Pletcher sign paperwork Wednesday following the sale of Amish Acres, a tourism attraction in Nappanee they developed over the past 50 years. 

 Elkhart Truth photo / Jordan Fouts

NAPPANEE -- Key parts of the Amish Acres resort were sold to farmer and politician Marlin Stutzman and his partners in an auction Wednesday night for $1.55 million.

He and business partner John Kruse of Auburn purchased the Round Barn Theatre, a 400-seat restaurant and other buildings, and grounds that host the annual weeklong Arts and Crafts Festival during a sale that drew about 100 bidders and observers.

