NAPPANEE — The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres, will host the 58th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market this week from Thursday through Sunday.
The event brings to this northern Indiana historic farm a marketplace filled with juried artists and crafters from around the country. It includes entertainment throughout the day, strolling musicians, Chris Camp the Whip Guy, Dan Barth’s Medicine Show, and Market favorite Stephen’s Puppets. Live musical theater features an original production, “Land That I Love,” which will be performed on stage in The Round Barn Theatre for a combined five performances.
