GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Schools Foundation has secured a good portion of the funding it needs from local businesses, individuals and organizations to build a new Alumni Plaza, officials said Tuesday.
The plaza will be built on the Goshen High School campus, adjacent to the music wing, football and track complex, and soccer fields at the south end of campus. The plaza will feature new ticket booths, park benches, additional lighting, and tables and chairs, allowing people to go to the bleachers for an event, or sit down and relax with others.
