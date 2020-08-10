GOSHEN — A Goshen man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run.
According to the Goshen Police Department, Victor Martinez Carbajal, 28, was the driver in a crash in the 400 block of Wheatland Drive. Police said Carbajal hit a parked car, drove through a yard, and then left the site of the crash, which happened about 8 a.m.
Shortly after police were called to the hit-and-run, they located Carbajal in the 1700 block of Barley Lane, about 0.2 miles away from the crash.
Police said Carbajal was intoxicated and never received a driver's license.
He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and operating without ever obtaining a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.