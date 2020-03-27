ELKHART — With all shows suspended through April, one of Elkhart’s most vibrant locations is now quiet.
The Lerner Theatre was among the first outfits in the area to shut down as the COVID-19 pandemic came to Indiana. So far, eight shows have been postponed and one has been canceled. Executive director Michelle Frank still sees a bright future for the city’s theater.
“A friend of mine who is a director at the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky, Ohio, had posted a picture of his marquee that just had this simple ‘All you need is love,’ quote from The Beatles,” Frank said.
The simple message hit home, as everything else Frank had been hearing from the theater industry was bad news about venues shutting down. There was a need for something positive.
“It just kind of changed things for me. It was the light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel kind of quote,” she said.
So not only did The Lerner copy the Sandusky theater’s message on its marquee, Frank began talking to other theaters to share the message.
“And it just traveled,” she said. “I think we have 12 or 13 different theaters that have posted this on their marquees.”
Sandusky State Theatre executive director Chris Parthemore said the idea came from watching the 2019 movie “Yesterday” about a world in which only one person remembers The Beatles and then goes on to become a star.
“We had been trying to think of something to put on the marquee that was uplifting and struck the right tone,” Parthemore said.
When Frank called him and suggested spreading the song title to other theater marquees, Parthemore was on board immediately.
“It’s just a really great message with what everybody is going through right now, and even though the theaters are closed, our job is to entertain people, and hopefully it puts a smile on some people’s faces while they go through all this,” he said.
Long-term effects of crisis
The Lerner Theatre was quick to shut down as the threat of the virus moved closer, especially because the March 13 “The Price is Right Live” show would have brought in people from 75 zip codes. Allowing that would be taking too great a risk, Frank said, pointing to a recent Sandi Patty show in Berrien County, Michigan, that resulted in concertgoers getting the virus.
When compared to that public health risk, the importance of a show dwindles. Still, this is a sad time for theater fans.
“Music and live entertainment, it’s what lifts you up,” Frank said. “To see it all come to a halt so quickly, this quote was just something that didn’t seem so sad. It felt like there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Though the pandemic will have a financial impact on The Lerner, Frank said she hopes to have about the same number of shows this year as in 2019, when the theater had 137 shows. She was hoping to grow the number this year, but with the virus and the number of rescheduled events that will take up future dates, that will be difficult.
One advantage of having to postpone several shows is that potential guests have been given more time to buy tickets, Frank said. At the same time, few people have asked for refunds.
“The phones are still ringing and people are still buying tickets,” Frank said. “We’re incredibly grateful that the community is still supporting us.”
However, 2020 was expected to be a big renovation year for the theater. On the list of items that need replacement are some of the 1924 Kimball organ pipes, elevator doors and speakers. With the uncertainty that the pandemic has created, some repairs and replacements will have to wait until later this year or 2021, Frank said.
