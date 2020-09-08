ELKHART — An airborne car involved in a police chase crashed into vehicles in a parking lot Monday causing a domino effect, according to the Goshen Police Department
Daqwan Moffett, 19, of Elkhart, was driving a white Jeep Commander north on Main Street around 1:44 p.m., police said. As he approached Hively Avenue, he attempted to make a left turn at a high speed but lost control and ran off the road, causing the Jeep to go airborne into the parking lot of El Rosal Supermarket, 2693 S. Main St.
