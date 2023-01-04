GOSHEN — City Clerk-Treasurer Richard R. Aguirre has announced his candidacy for a full term of office, citing his work experience and his success over the past 18 months to increase accountability for public funds, improve operations and provide greater access to city government.
“Goshen residents need a clerk-treasurer who will put their needs first by closely managing expenditures, increasing revenue through investments, promoting efficiency and providing access to public information. Under my leadership, that’s what dedicated city employees have helped me to accomplish,” he said in announcing his campaign.
